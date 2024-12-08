Iran’s annual gas production reaches 275 bcm: Oil minister

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) at the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran, Paknejad highlighted the significance of the forum as a leading international event in the global gas industry.

“This meeting is a good opportunity for exchange of views among the member and observer countries of the forum, as well as experts and specialists in the gas industry so that the bright horizons of cooperation can be shared and strengthened even more than before,” he said.

Paknejad noted that natural gas now constitutes over 70% of Iran’s energy consumption mix.

He emphasized Iran’s strategic focus on leveraging domestic and international capacities to boost gas production, optimize consumption, and improve energy efficiency.

The minister also reiterated Iran’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“While maximizing the use of its natural gas resources, Iran remains dedicated to eco-friendly practices. Additionally, Iran is determined to lead in developing technologies and methods that enhance gas extraction and utilization efficiency while minimizing environmental impact,” he stated.

The GECF Ministerial Meeting gathers representatives from major gas exporting nations to discuss strategies, share insights, and strengthen collaboration in the global energy sector.

