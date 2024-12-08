Dec 8, 2024, 10:14 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85683263
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Air doubles number of flights between Mashhad and Saudi Arabia’s Dammam

Dec 8, 2024, 10:14 AM
News ID: 85683263
Iran Air doubles number of flights between Mashhad and Saudi Arabia’s Dammam

Tehran, IRNA — Iran’s national airline, Iran Air, says it is doubling the number of flights between Iran's Mashhad and Saudi Arabia’s Dammam.

The airline said on Saturday that flights between Mashhad and Dammam would increase to four per week to boost economic, political, and tourism interactions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. 

It comes just a week after flights between the two cities were resumed after a nine-year hiatus.

According to the new schedule, flights on the Mashhad-Dammam route will be operated every Tuesday and Thursday.

Dammam, the capital of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, is home to a large community of Shia Muslims.

6125**4261

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .