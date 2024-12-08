Iran Air doubles number of flights between Mashhad and Saudi Arabia’s Dammam

The airline said on Saturday that flights between Mashhad and Dammam would increase to four per week to boost economic, political, and tourism interactions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

It comes just a week after flights between the two cities were resumed after a nine-year hiatus.

According to the new schedule, flights on the Mashhad-Dammam route will be operated every Tuesday and Thursday.

Dammam, the capital of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, is home to a large community of Shia Muslims.

