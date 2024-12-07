Iran, Russia stress resolve to boost multilateral processes

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi met with deputies of Russia’s foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko and Sergei Ryabkov, in Moscow on Friday.

During the meetings, a range of regional and international issues, as well as the latest developments in the field of cooperation within the BRICS framework, were discussed.

The two sides exchanged views on contributing to international peace and security in unstable conditions, amid efforts by some countries to fuel the instability with unilateral actions that are contrary to international law, human rights, and humanitarian law.

They also discussed the latest status of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in the bilateral, regional and international spheres.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Takht Ravanchi wrote, “We discussed bilateral, regional & int’l developments as well as prospects of nuclear/sanctions lifting negotiations.”

“Iran is determined to continue consultations with its partners in addressing regional & global challenges,” he added.

4354**9417