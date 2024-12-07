Dec 7, 2024, 11:22 AM
Journalist ID: 5486
News ID: 85682253
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Russia stress resolve to boost multilateral processes

Dec 7, 2024, 11:22 AM
News ID: 85682253
Iran, Russia stress resolve to boost multilateral processes

Tehran, IRNA - The deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have underscored their resolve to continue international consultations and interactions and strengthen multilateral processes.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi met with deputies of Russia’s foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko and Sergei Ryabkov, in Moscow on Friday.

During the meetings, a range of regional and international issues, as well as the latest developments in the field of cooperation within the BRICS framework, were discussed.

The two sides exchanged views on contributing to international peace and security in unstable conditions, amid efforts by some countries to fuel the instability with unilateral actions that are contrary to international law, human rights, and humanitarian law.

They also discussed the latest status of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in the bilateral, regional and international spheres.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Takht Ravanchi wrote, “We discussed bilateral, regional & int’l developments as well as prospects of nuclear/sanctions lifting negotiations.”

“Iran is determined to continue consultations with its partners in addressing regional & global challenges,” he added.

4354**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .