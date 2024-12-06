Dec 6, 2024, 10:36 PM
Unilateral sanctions prevent countries from fulfilling their commitments in field of climate change: Iran

Dec 6, 2024, 10:36 PM
London, IRNA - The Director General of International Legal Affairs of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a speech at the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) that unilateral sanctions have prevented countries from fulfilling their obligations in the field of climate change.

Ali Mousavi, who spoke at the hearings of the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the obligations of governments in the field of climate change, pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not been exempted from the cost that climate change has imposed on the world.

"The nature, the scope and consequences of climate change, especially in light of the distinction between developing and developed states, are directly dependent on the inclusion and level of states' commitments," he added.

