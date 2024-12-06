French president's concern about Iran's missile capabilities has no logical basis: FM spokesman

In response to the journalists' question about the claims made by the French president in an interview with one of the regional newspapers, Baqaei said that the French president's concern about Iran's missile capability or Iran's peaceful nuclear activities has no logical basis.

He clarified that Iran's missile capability is designed in the framework of the defense policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in line with the exercise of the inherent right of legitimate defense against any aggression and is necessary for the protection of Iran's national security and the maintenance of peace and economic stability.

The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry also found it unacceptable to repeat baseless and unfounded concerns about Iran's peaceful nuclear program by a country that owns a huge amount of weapons of mass destruction.

