Iran selected as ITF training center in ME

In a meeting attended by Hadi Saei, President of the Iran Taekwondo Federation; Grandmaster Don Dalton, ITF UNION President; and Mohtashami, the representative of the International Union and Secretary of the ITF Association in Iran, the two sides discussed the expansion of this field, choosing Iran as the center of ITF training in the Middle East.

Accordingly, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the parties, designing Iran as the ITF training center. Iran will conduct all referee training courses, coaching, and belt upgrade tests for the Middle Eastern countries.

Tehran is now hosting the international refereeing and coaching course in the ITF field taught by Dalton.

9376**9417