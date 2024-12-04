Russia, US trade blame at UNSC meeting on Syria

The emergency meeting held at the request of Syria and with the support of Russia, China and Algeria on Tuesday local time. The session was addressed by several permanent and non-permanent members of the council as well as Syrian and Iranian envoys to the United Nations.

UN: Terrorism risks Syria’s sovereignty

The meeting was started with a briefing by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Otto Pedersen who said there is no military solution to the current conflict in Syria and warns of a "deepening of the crisis" if there is no de-escalation.

The UN official called on all parties to protect the lives of civilians, stating that the resurgence of terrorism puts Syria at grave risk of further division, deterioration and destruction, and endangers the Arab country’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

Pederson urged serious international efforts and negotiations in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254 to find a way to end the conflict, and prevent further bloodshed in Syria.

Russia: US, allies backing terrorists in Syria

Russia's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN accused the United States and its allies of aiding and abetting terror groups in Syria.

We have repeatedly spoken and criticized the presence of Ukrainian military and intelligence advisors in Syria and the equipping and training of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group, Vasily Nebenzya told in his address to the Security Council.

“Syrian terrorists are supported by the US and its allies”, he stressed.

We are deeply concerned and regretful that the UN has not been willing to condemn the terrorist attack in Syria, the Russian ambassador to the UN added.

China: Terrorist attacks undermine Syria's stability

The Chinese Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in his address to the Security Council, denounced the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria and said that their attacks have undermined the stability of the country in recent years.

Fu Kong also criticized the stance of the West and the international community in confronting terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.

“Terrorism is a common enemy for all and the international community must abandon double standards in confronting this phenomenon”, he warned.

The Chinese envoy also condemned the attack by terrorists on the Iranian consulate in Aleppo and demanded the international community needs to support the Syrian government to combat the terrorists.

Syria: Israel paved way for terrorists with repeated aggression

Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations accused the Zionist regime of preparing the ground for foreign-backed terrorists to attack the country through repeated aggression against Syrian territory.

Qusai Al-Dahhak, in his statement at the Security Council meeting, underlined that the terrorist attack on Aleppo coincided with the entry of terrorists from the country’s northern borders and increased foreign support for them, including the provision of military equipment, heavy weapons, personnel carriers, drones, advanced communication technologies, as well as logistical lines.

The Syrian envoy, without mentioning any country or entity by name, said that the volume and scope of terrorist attacks reflect the level of support and backing they receive from regional and international parties that use terrorism as a tool to implement their foreign policies and target Syria’s security and stability.

“Syria holds the countries supporting the terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham and its affiliated outfits fully responsible for the crisis and its consequences”, he emphasized.

The terrorist attack caused thousands of families to flee from Aleppo to other areas under the control of the Syrian government, while those trapped inside Aleppo are facing difficult conditions, he told the council.

The problems and suffering of Syrian citizens living in areas attacked make it necessary to condemn terrorist attacks and oblige the countries supporting these groups to abandon their policies, Al-Dahhak said, adding that the terrorist attacks are a clear violation of UN resolutions and the de-escalation agreements based on the Astana process, which emphasize the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Syria and the continuation of the fight against terrorism.

US repeats anti-Iran, anti-Russia rhetoric

The US ambassador and deputy representative to the United Nations, who chaired the emergency meeting of the Security Council, as usual accused Iran, Russia and Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement for the crisis in Syria

Robert Wood did not comment on the terrorist attacks, which many countries, including Syria and international organizations have blamed on the financial and military support of the American and Zionist regimes to terror groups operating in Syria.

The American Democratic diplomat claimed that the Syrian government’s refusal to engage in the political process outlined in Resolution 2254 and its reliance on Russia and Iran created the conditions that are now unfolding in northwestern Syria.

The US deputy ambassador to the UN also claimed that his country has no connection to the recent attacks carried out by the group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham which is designated by the UN as a “terrorist organization”.

UK blames Russia, Iran for Syria developments

The British Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations during his speech at the Security Council not only failed to condemn terrorism in Syria but put the onus of blame on President Bashar al-Assad as well as Russia and Iran for the crisis in the Arab country.

James Kariuki claimed on Tuesday evening that the Syrian government, along with its Russian and Iranian backers, have created the conditions for instability and escalation of the current tension by persistently refusing to participate in the political process.

While completely ignoring terrorist attacks and bloodshed of civilians, the British diplomat expressed concern over a joint anti-terror operation by Russia and Syria to eliminate terrorists.

Kariuki also tried to divert the topic of the UNSC emergency by mentioning Syria’s chemical weapons that showed his utter ignorance to the issues as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had already declared making Syria free of chemical weapons.

Arab countries: Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity must be preserved

During the emergency security council meeting, Arab countries stressed in a statement the need to respect Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, which was read on Tuesday local time by Hadi Hachem, Deputy Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations on behalf of 22 Arab countries also condemned the terrorist attacks on Aleppo and foreign interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

Emphasizing their support and backing for Syria in the fight against terrorism, the Arab countries announced that these developments have serious consequences for regional security.

These countries declared their full solidarity with Syria in confronting the terrorist groups, including Daesh, the Nusra Front and their affiliated outfits.

The Arab countries, in their joint statement also called on foreign forces that have remain on Syrian territory without the permission of Damascus to withdraw from there.

