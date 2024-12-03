UN envoy for Syria urges calm, warns against military solution to crisis

Geir Otto Pedersen issued the warning while briefing the UN Security Council during an emergency meeting on recent developments in Syria on Tuesday local time.

If we do not see de-escalation and a rapid move towards a serious political process that includes the Syrian parties and key international players, it is feared that we will witness a deepening of the crisis, he said.

At the beginning of his speech, the UN official called on all parties to protect the lives of civilians, stating that the recent developments in northern Syria pose severe risks to civilians and have dangerous effects on regional and global peace and security.

While referring the Tahrir al-Sham (previously Nusra Front) to a designated terrorist group by the UN, Pedersen also warned that the resurgence of terrorism puts Syria at grave risk of further division, deterioration and destruction, and endangers the Arab country’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

Fourteen years of conflict have conclusively shown that none of the Syrian parties or existing actors and groups can resolve the Syrian conflict militarily, Pedersen told the Security Council and stressed: "We must de-escalate and ensure a cooperative approach to confronting terrorist groups."

While calling for serious international efforts and negotiations in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254 to find a way to end the conflict, and prevent bloodshed, the UN envoy clarified that he is in contact with the Syrian parties and international actors to this end, including the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition, Turkey, Russia, Iran, the United States, and Arab and European countries.

The emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened at the request of Damascus and with the support of Russia, China and Algeria, following attacks by foreign-backed terrorist on parts of several provinces including Aleppo, Idlib and Hama.

The permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN are scheduled to speak at the meeting.

