Iran’s prominent physics professor elected TWAS member

During its latest gathering, TWAS elected 74 new members, including Karimipour, IRNA reported on Monday.

Karimipour has been a pioneer in introducing quantum information science in Iran.

Quantum and statistical field theory (Exactly Solved Models, Matrix Product States in Spin Systems, and Quantum Field Theory) is among Karimipour's research interests.

The Iranian professor was a researcher at the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) from 1988 to 2013 and an ICTP Simons affiliate member from 2015 to 2023.

TWAS was established in 1983 upon recommendations by the distinguished physician and Nobel laureate Abdus Salam.

1483**9417