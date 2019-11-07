Nov 7, 2019, 8:24 AM
Iranian professor tops in TWAS

Shiraz, Nov 7, IRNA – Iranian professor Hamid Reza Pour Qasemi has been selected as best Iranian scholar and also one of the top 5 U-40 scientists by the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).

Professor  Pour Qasemi is currently teaching and doing research as an Associate Professor of Natural Resources and Environmental Engineering at the Faculty of Agriculture at Shiraz University.

According to its official website, TWAS was founded in 1983 by a distinguished group of scientists from the developing world, under the leadership of Abdus Salam, the Pakistani physicist and Nobel laureate.

“They shared a belief that developing nations, by building strength in science and engineering, could build the knowledge and skill to address such challenges as hunger, disease and poverty.”

