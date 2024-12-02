Iran President: Spread of terrorism in interest of no countries

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the Iranian president and Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussed the latest developments in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as the bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar.

Referring to the movements of terrorist groups in northern Syria, the Iranian president stated that the proliferation of insecurity and terrorism does not serve the interests of any country, emphasizing that all regional countries must play a role and participate in confronting this ominous phenomenon.

He further stated that regional leaders must take the initiative to ensure security before foreign powers allow themselves to interfere.

Pezeshkian praised Qatar's efforts and its crucial role as a mediator in regional crises, particularly concerning Gaza, expressing hope that Qatar's determination to establish peace in the region would persist, allowing both countries to collaborate in strengthening unity and cohesion among Islamic countries and improving peace and security in the region.

Also, the Iranian president emphasized the role of the Zionist regime in fostering insecurity and terrorism in the Islamic world, noting, "We believe that the Zionist regime does not want Muslim nations to live in peace and tranquility. This highlights the necessity and importance of avoiding discord and promoting convergence and unity among the Islamic Ummah."

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian referred to the very good relations between Iran and Qatar, as well as the agreements made during his latest visit to Doha, adding, "We are committed to implementing these agreements. To this end, a high-level Iranian economic delegation will travel to Qatar to take part in the joint economic commission of both countries and explore methods to expedite the implementation of the agreements."

Meanwhile, the Emir of Qatar emphasized that Qatar shares similar positions with the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional issues, particularly regarding Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity, stressing the need for continued cooperation and consultations between the two countries to resolve these issues.

He stated, “We believe that the current situation in Syria demonstrates that stability and security can only be achieved through dialogue and a political solution. In this regard, we are fully prepared to play a role in establishing peace in Syria through a political agreement.”

Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani further highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar, and expressed his satisfaction with the agreements reached during Pezeshkian's recent visit to Qatar.

He underlined, "We consider these agreements as promising a bright future for the relations between the two countries, and we are committed to the full implementation of these agreements."

