Syria urges citizens to disregard misleading news spread by terrorists

“The armed terrorist organizations continue to spread false news through all their platforms, as part of a coordinated media war aimed at influencing the morale of our people and brave army”, the Syrian army said in a statement, which the country’s SANA official news agency carried on its Telegram page late on Saturday.

The statement said that the terrorist groups are taking advantage of the recent field events in the city of Aleppo as well as the focus of some international and Arab media outlets on spreading “the false news” without considering their accuracy.

The army further said that its forces have organized a reinforced defensive line, and are in full readiness and high morale to confront the terrorists, adding that a counterattack will soon be launched to liberate the areas taken by them.

In another statement, the Syrian army also dismissed news circulated on pages and platforms of armed terrorist organizations about their entry into the towns of the northern Hama countryside, including As Suqaylabiyah, Hayalin, Muhradah, Al-Lataminah, Halfaya, Taybat Al-Imam, Ma'an, Suran, Maar Shahour and the rest of the neighboring towns.

Terrorist groups, with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces, launched a massive attack on Syrian army positions in the northwest, west and southwest of Aleppo on Wednesday morning.

