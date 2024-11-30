Nov 30, 2024, 12:11 PM
Journalist ID: 5486
News ID: 85675215
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran calls for expulsion of Israel from UN Commission on Status of Women

Nov 30, 2024, 12:11 PM
News ID: 85675215
Iran calls for expulsion of Israel from UN Commission on Status of Women

Tehran, IRNA – The secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters has called for the expulsion of the Zionist regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women over the regime’s killing of civilians, especially women and children, in the Gaza Strip.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the plea in separate letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN Economic and Social Council Bob Rae, Chair of the UN Commission on the Status of Women Abdulaziz M. Alwasil, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

“The presence of the criminal Zionist regime, which, according to international human rights authorities, independent UN experts, and independent human rights activists has turned Gaza into a slaughterhouse for civilians, especially women and children, in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, whose nature is to promote the rights of women and girls and to prevent violence and discrimination against them, is an end to the credibility of international institutions and hopes of their effectiveness during crises and humanitarian threats,” Gharibabadi wrote.

He called for attention to some of the published statistics about the scope and dimensions of the Zionist regime’s brutal crimes against civilians, especially women and children, in Gaza and Lebanon, asking how such a major violator of human rights can be present in an international body that monitors, supports, and promotes the rights of women and girls.

At least 44,363 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been so far killed in the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza since October 7 last year. Also, 105,070 others have been injured while thousands more are missing and presumed dead under rubble.

Gharibabadi pointed out that 70 percent of these deaths are women and children, and about 80 percent of the victims lost their lives during attacks on residential buildings and similar places.

“The child-killing Zionist regime kills a child in Gaza every 10 minutes, and so far more than 17,000 Palestinian children have been martyred in this brutal massacre, and more than 255,000 Palestinian children in Gaza have lost their fathers or mothers,” he added.

4354**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .