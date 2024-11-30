Iran calls for expulsion of Israel from UN Commission on Status of Women

Kazem Gharibabadi made the plea in separate letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN Economic and Social Council Bob Rae, Chair of the UN Commission on the Status of Women Abdulaziz M. Alwasil, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

“The presence of the criminal Zionist regime, which, according to international human rights authorities, independent UN experts, and independent human rights activists has turned Gaza into a slaughterhouse for civilians, especially women and children, in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, whose nature is to promote the rights of women and girls and to prevent violence and discrimination against them, is an end to the credibility of international institutions and hopes of their effectiveness during crises and humanitarian threats,” Gharibabadi wrote.

He called for attention to some of the published statistics about the scope and dimensions of the Zionist regime’s brutal crimes against civilians, especially women and children, in Gaza and Lebanon, asking how such a major violator of human rights can be present in an international body that monitors, supports, and promotes the rights of women and girls.

At least 44,363 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been so far killed in the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza since October 7 last year. Also, 105,070 others have been injured while thousands more are missing and presumed dead under rubble.

Gharibabadi pointed out that 70 percent of these deaths are women and children, and about 80 percent of the victims lost their lives during attacks on residential buildings and similar places.

“The child-killing Zionist regime kills a child in Gaza every 10 minutes, and so far more than 17,000 Palestinian children have been martyred in this brutal massacre, and more than 255,000 Palestinian children in Gaza have lost their fathers or mothers,” he added.

