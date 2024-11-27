UN in touch with all parties regarding Gaza ceasefire: Spox

"Of course, we will encourage any effort for a ceasefire in Gaza," Farhan Haq said while responding to reporters about US President Joe Biden's announcement that he would make "another effort" with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Israel to reach a ceasefire agreement and exchange of prisoners in Gaza.

We have been talking about for a long time that a ceasefire must be established. We need to release all the prisoners and want humanitarian access in Gaza, he said.

Asked whether the UN is in contact with Gaza peace negotiators, Haq said the UN has been in touch with all parties and is “trying to get more information” regarding the ceasefire efforts.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan also told American media on Wednesday local time that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed with US President Joe Biden to “take another step towards achieving a good ceasefire agreement.”

Biden intends to start doing this by engaging his representatives with Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, as well as other regional players, Sullivan revealed, adding that “there have been ongoing and indirect contacts with Hamas through mediators in recent weeks.”

He continued by saying that he cannot predict the exact timing of a ceasefire agreement but said the US will do its utmost to achieve the deal and release “the hostages”.

Egyptian delegation travels to Tel Aviv to discuss ceasefire

Meanwhile, a security-political delegation from Egypt headed to Tel Aviv to discuss the Gaza ceasefire with Zionist officials.

IRNA on Thursday morning cited Palestinian media as saying that the delegation is scheduled to enter the occupied territories in the next few hours.

Some media outlets reported that the Egyptian delegation's plans include the announcement of some proposals regarding the post-war phase in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian proposal that will be shared with Israeli officials reportedly talks about an administration under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority once the war on Gaza ends.

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has repeatedly said that it will not submit to the pressures to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza that does not meet the conditions of the Resistance.

Hamas and other resistance groups are against the Zionist regime's plan to occupy 50 km of Gaza land under the pretext of creating the so-called “safe zones”.

The resistance groups insist on the complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Gaza, the establishment of a complete ceasefire and the reconstruction of Gaza as a condition for the release of Israeli prisoners.

