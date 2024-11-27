Nov 27, 2024, 7:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85673184
T T
0 Persons

Tags

UAE thanks Türkiye for helping to arrest suspects in Zionist Rabbi case

Nov 27, 2024, 7:23 PM
News ID: 85673184
UAE thanks Türkiye for helping to arrest suspects in Zionist Rabbi case

Tehran, IRNA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has appreciated Türkiye’s help in efforts to arrest suspects in a case related to the murder of Zvi Kogan, a Zionist Rabbai who disappeared in the UAE earlier this month and was later found dead in an area near the country’s border with Oman.

The Emirates News Agency said on Tuesday that UAE’s foreign ministry had thanked Turkish authorities for their “exceptional diligence and professionalism” in the case. 

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere appreciation to the authorities in the Republic of Türkiye for their cooperation in arresting the perpetrators,” the agency said.

UAE authorities said earlier this week that three arrests had been made after Kogan’s family reported him missing on November 21. 

The three arrested were identified as Olimboy Tohirovich, 28, Makhmudjon Abdurakhim, 28, and Azizbek Kamilovich, 33.

Kogan was a member of a key Zionist organization that has played a major role in the massacre of Palestinian people in Gaza since Israel’s aggression against the territory began last year. 

He was also a major element in Israel’s efforts to normalize and deepen relations with Arab countries.

2050**4261

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .