UAE thanks Türkiye for helping to arrest suspects in Zionist Rabbi case

The Emirates News Agency said on Tuesday that UAE’s foreign ministry had thanked Turkish authorities for their “exceptional diligence and professionalism” in the case.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere appreciation to the authorities in the Republic of Türkiye for their cooperation in arresting the perpetrators,” the agency said.

UAE authorities said earlier this week that three arrests had been made after Kogan’s family reported him missing on November 21.

The three arrested were identified as Olimboy Tohirovich, 28, Makhmudjon Abdurakhim, 28, and Azizbek Kamilovich, 33.

Kogan was a member of a key Zionist organization that has played a major role in the massacre of Palestinian people in Gaza since Israel’s aggression against the territory began last year.

He was also a major element in Israel’s efforts to normalize and deepen relations with Arab countries.

2050**4261