FM Araghchi arrives in Lisbon to attend UNAOC Global Forum

Araghchi arrived in Lisbon on Monday to participate in the UNAOC Global Forum scheduled to take place in Cascais from November 25 to 27, at the joint invitation of the United Nations and the Portuguese foreign minister.

This summit will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and will focus on the theme "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future — Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity".

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, “This trip is in line with Iran's active and influential foreign policy as a representative of one of the oldest civilizations”.

Araghchi's visit is also aimed at cooperating in diplomatic processes to promote peace based on interaction, dialogue, and international understanding, he added.

