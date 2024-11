“This trip is in line with Iran's active and influential foreign policy as a representative of one of the oldest civilizations”, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told IRNA on Sunday.

The trip is also aimed at cooperating in diplomatic processes to promote peace based on interaction, dialogue and international understanding, he added.

Araghchi will head to Portugal on Monday to attend the forum set to be held in Cascais on November 25-27.

