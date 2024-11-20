US rapped for blocking Gaza ceasefire resolution at UNSC

The resolution had been drafted by ten non-permanent members of the Security Council, and called for an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of all captives held in the Palestinian territory.

Out of the 15-member Security Council, 14 voted in favor of the resolution, but it was blocked after the US, a permanent member of the council that has veto power, voted it down.

Reacting to the US move, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement said in a statement that the veto shows “the US government is managing the genocidal war and the ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and is overseeing the Zionist Nazi army’s crimes.”

Hamas, another Palestinian resistance movement, also condemned the United States, saying that Washington proved that it is complicit in the aggression against the Palestinian nation and is directly responsible for the genocidal war and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.

The US move is also a hostile stance against the will of the international community and is a support for the continuation of war against Gaza, Hamas added.

Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN Majed Bamya reacted as well, saying that there is “no justification” for blocking the resolution to end Israel’s genocide.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority (PA) also condemned the US for blocking the resolution, saying that Washington’s decision to “exercise its veto for the fourth time emboldens Israel to continue its crimes against innocent civilians in Palestine and Lebanon”, according to Palestine’s Wafa news agency that carried the statement.

The PA also denounced the US for disregarding international law and UN resolutions, as well as the ruling by the International Court of Justice, which called for an end to the Israeli occupation, withdrawal from Gaza, and a cessation of hostilities.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that the US showed today that it is fully responsible for the death of tens of thousands of innocent civilians in Gaza.

China's envoy to the UN Fu Cong said that the US veto of the resolution shattered the hopes of Palestinians, and history will not forget that.

