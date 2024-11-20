Iran FM calls fresh European sanction against Tehran unjustified, provocative

Araghchi made the remarks on Wednesday in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot.

During the talks, both sides exchanged views on nuclear negotiations and the latest developments in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat vehemently condemned the measure by European countries to impose new sanctions against the Islamic Republic as unjustified and provocative.

Any anti-Tehran move at the upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will further complicate the situation, he said.

Araghchi also strongly rebuked the decision of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom to present an anti-Iran resolution at the meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors on Wednesday.

The measure by the trio of European nations against Tehran will directly contradict the constructive environment fostered through Iran's engagement with the IAEA, ultimately complicating the situation further, he underlined.

As to the regional developments, Araghchi pointed to the ongoing aggression of the Israeli regime against Lebanon and the continued violence in the Gaza Strip.

He emphasized the responsibility of the supporters of the occupying regime in perpetuating the atrocities and called for urgent action from all parties involved to compel the Zionist regime to cease its aggression in Lebanon and the Strip.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, have been martyred.

