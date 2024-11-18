Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- Pezeshkian: Government bent on implementing sea-based plans

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government is determined to implement sea-based development plans which are important for the country’s development, growth and prosperity.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting held on Sunday to review development plans focusing on Makran coastal area in the country’s southeast.

Pezeshkian pointed to the fact that the blue economy plays an important role in the development of countries that have access to the seas.

-- Iran notifies EU of ‘limited ’opportunity for nuclear diplomacy

Iran’s foreign minister said in a warning to the European countries that an opportunity has arisen for the revival of nuclear negotiations but it is “limited.” Abbas Araghchi’s comments came after the head of UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi visited Iran and held talks with high-ranking officials.

“There is still an opportunity for diplomacy, although this opportunity is not much, it is a limited opportunity,” Araghchi said of Iran’s nuclear program in an interview with the state television.

-- Iran midfielder Qoddous ruled out of Kyrgyzstan game with injury

Iran midfielder Saman Qoddous will miss Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek with a hamstring injury.

The Ittihad Kalba player, who sat out Thursday’s 3-2 victory over North Korea with the same problem, left the Iranian squad on Saturday to fly back to the UAE for further treatment on his injury.

Tractor center-back Shoja Khalilzadeh also missed the visit to the Kyrgyz capital after receiving his marching orders in the second half against North Korea and is likely to be replaced by Persepolis defender Hossein Kan’anizadegan in the starting XI.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran to boost oil exports infrastructure on Kharg Island

The head of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company (IOTC) says that the oil export infrastructure will be developed on Kharg Island in the south of Iran.

A project on renovating and repairing the western berths of Kharg is a significant step towards boosting oil exports in the country, Abbas Asadrooz said on Sunday during his visit to the southern island.

Renovation of the berths will not only bring protection but also enhance the oil exports infrastructure, the IOTC head noted.

-- How Iran repatriated 118 miniature paintings

On 28 July 1994, on the tarmac of Vienna airport, Oliver Hoare, a British art dealer, delivered a number of wooden crates to officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They contained the text, binding and 118 miniature paintings from Shah Tahmasp’s Shahnameh, a 16th-century Persian manuscript and one of the wonders of Islamic art.

The Iranians handed over Woman III, a 1953 nude by the U.S. Abstract Expressionist Willem de Kooning, before flying home with the parts of the Shahnameh. Hoare considered this deal a “miracle”; his posthumous memoir The Exchange (2024) is the story of how he pulled it off.

-- Sabre Coach Rahbari aims for Medals at 2028 Olympics

Iran’s newly-appointed sabre coach Muhammad Rahbari says that they have set their sight on winning medal in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Under his leadership, Iran’s sabre team won a silver medal at the 2024/25 Oran Sabre World Cup last week.

As a player, Rahbari has won two silver medals in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games and he represented Iran at the 2020 Olympic Games. Team Melli defeated the U.S., Ukraine and the U.S. but lost to South Korea in the final match.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Pezeshkian emphasizes prioritizing maritime-oriented economy in development plans

President Masoud Pezeshkian referred to the government's prioritization of the maritime-oriented economy and the importance of the prosperity of this sector on the country's growth, development and prosperity, and stated that the government is determined to implement maritime-oriented development plans.

He made the remarks in the third meeting of review and analysis of maritime-oriented development plans with emphasis on Makran coastal area, which was held on Sunday morning under his chairmanship.

During the meeting, reports of various organizations on the process of advancing the goals set in the previous meetings were presented, and the structure, position and activities of the organization in charge of the development of Makran beaches were discussed.

-- Kamal-ol-Molk mausoleum: A masterpiece of Persian art and architecture

Nestled in the serene garden in the ancient city of Neyshabur, the Kamal-ol-Molk mausoleum stands as a tribute to one of Iran’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Mohammad Ghaffari, known as Kamal-ol-Molk (1224–1319).

The revered painter, often considered the father of modern Iranian painting, rests beside the tomb of Abu Hamid bin Abu Bakr Ibrahim (c. 1145 – c. 1221), better known by his pen-names Farid ud-Din and Attar of Nishapur, the famed poet and mystic, creating a site rich in cultural and historical significance.

Designed by renowned the late Iranian architect Houshang Seyhun, the mausoleum blends traditional and modern architectural elements. Geometry plays a central role in the design, reflecting its deep connection to Iran’s architectural heritage. The structure is based on two squares, one half the size of the other, with semi-circular arches adorning all sides.

-- FIFA president highlights football field in northern Iranian village

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spotlighted a humble yet spirited village football field in Iran, capturing the hearts of football enthusiasts worldwide.

Infantino on Saturday shared a photograph of the field in Lialeman, a village near Lahijan in Iran’s northern Gilan province, on his official Instagram page.

The image, taken by Iranian photographer Mehrdad Gerami, portrays a simple yet vibrant football pitch embraced by the local community.

