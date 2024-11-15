Nov 15, 2024, 10:45 AM
Iran’s Chabahar Free Zone Organization signs 4 MoUs with Armenian economic activists

Iran’s Chabahar Free Zone Organization signs 4 MoUs with Armenian economic activists

Chabahar, IRNA - The Chabahar Free Zone Organization in Iran has signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Armenian economic activists to provide the necessary preparations and conditions for facilitating, accelerating, guiding, and supporting investment efforts in this zone.

The deputy economy minister of Armenia and the accompanying delegation, consisting of private sector investors, traveled to Chabahar and met with Homeira Rigi, the CEO of the Chabahar Industrial Free Trade Zone, on Thursday.

During the meeting, four memoranda of understanding were signed between GARANT LOGISTICS, AG IMPEX, IRAN IMPORT GROU, and COOL CARGO LLC.

In an interview with the IRNA correspondent, Rigi stated that the MoUs signed between the two parties aim to expedite and simplify the process of registering a company for the second party, adding that the agreements also seek to prepare for obtaining and issuing business cards, as well as to establish the necessary conditions to facilitate, accelerate, guide, and support the investment actions of the second party, with a focus on exports.

She added that the Chabahar Free Zone Organization welcomes international collaboration and the expansion of cooperation in the areas of development and investment within the Chabahar Free Zone.

