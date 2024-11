In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araghchi wrote, “Second meeting with HRH Mohammed Bin Salman in about a month, in the sideline of Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh. I also had discussions with my several counterparts.”

He added, “There are common concerns and common interests. We all understand the importance of cooperation and coordination in facing significant challenges in the region. Regional dialogue is not an option but a must, we agreed.”

