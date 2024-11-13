Iran FM: US statements hold no weight for us; only actions matter

“We have said many times that the statements of American officials do not hold weight for us. What matters is their actions,” Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

He said the outgoing US administration of Joe Biden has repeatedly announced that it is seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, but no results have been achieved.

“This is either the result of their hypocrisy, or their inability to establish a ceasefire, or both,” he argued.

The top Iranian diplomat also underscored the need to reduce the costs of disputes between Iran and the US, saying that there have always been channels of communication between the two countries.

“Sometimes, the differences we have with the United States are very fundamental and may be unresolvable, but we must manage to reduce their costs and the tensions,” he stated.

In somewhat similar comments on Tuesday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani urged US President-elect Donald Trump to avoid any measure that may violate the rights of Iranians.

“We will follow everything that ensures the interests of the country and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and will take the appropriate solution with the leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council,” she told a press conference.

In his Wednesday remarks, Araghchi also pointed to the recent Riyadh summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, saying a “very firm resolution” was issued at the end of the summit about the issue of Palestine and Lebanon and the Zionist regime’s crimes.

He further noted that the resolution took a strong tone against the Zionist regime, condemned its actions everywhere, and warned of increasing tensions in the region, including the regime’s attack on Iran.

