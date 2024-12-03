FM Spox hails any action to strengthen ties among ECO members

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the ECO senior officials meeting, Baghaei said that the ECO is one of the oldest successful organizations in economy, which shows the importance of this organization and its activities in the region.

The 10 ECO member countries are in fact countries with high economic and commercial potentials in the region, and the important thing is the cultural proximity and religious and historical commonalities between these countries.

Top officials of the ECO have convened in Mashhad for a preparatory session ahead of the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM).

During the meeting on Monday, experts from member states drafted documents for final agreements between the countries, taking into account all considerations and aspects in various fields.

The meeting was chaired by Jalaledin Alavi Sabzevari, the Director General of Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and coordinated by ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad M. Khan.

According to a statement by ECO’s official website, discussions highlighted regional challenges and opportunities, emphasizing the importance of enhanced collaboration among member states to unlock the region’s development potential.

The Communiqué reflects ECO’s commitment to fostering a resilient and integrated region while addressing shared challenges collectively.

