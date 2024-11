"Maximum Pressure 1.0 compelled Maximum Resistance and ended in Maximum Defeat for the US. The proof? One example: just compare Iran's peaceful nuclear program before and after the so-called 'Maximum Pressure' policy," Araghchi wrote on his X account.

"Attempting 'Maximum Pressure 2.0' will only result in 'Maximum Defeat 2.0'. Better idea: try 'Maximum Wisdom'—for the benefit of all," he added.

2050