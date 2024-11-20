Iran, Russia agree to boost transport cooperation

According to IRNA, Seyyed Kamal Hadianfar who represented the ministry at the Russian Transport Week event said that constructive and promising meetings were held with the Russian side as well as representatives from the countries present there, such as Turkmenistan, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus.

Hadianfar added: He and his Russian counterpart reviewed the latest status of road, rail and air cooperation between the two countries, including the joint cooperation for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line and the North-South corridor and emphasis was put on increasing the capacity of the Caspian railway line to Rasht and Bandar Abbas.

While talking about the next stages of joint actions as well as the actions, the Iranian minister said that a decision was taken to hold a trilateral meeting of Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia in Tehran in the near future to develop cooperation.

With the coordination of Iran’s embassy in Moscow, a fruitful meeting was also held with the Belarusian side and several other countries regarding the removal of road transport barriers, the elimination of driver visas and the lifting of license restrictions, Hadianfar underscored.

