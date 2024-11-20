‘Israel violating UN resolutions by expanding settlements on Palestinian land’

Iravani was speaking on Wednesday during a session at the UN Fourth Committee that discussed Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people.

The following is the full text of a statement delivered by the Iranian envoy at the session.

Madam Chair,

Having heard briefings delivered by the Chair of the Special Committee and the Assistant Secretary-General, I wish to express my appreciation for their valuable remarks as well as to emphasize the serious concern of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Israeli occupation and expansionist policies that have consistently been pursued since the occupation of Palestine and other occupied territories many decades ago. This regime is currently committing horrendous atrocities and conducting illegal aggressive attacks not only against Palestinians and other nations in our region, but also against international organizations, including the United Nations and its personnel. In addition to holding the perpetrators of these crimes, responsible and accountable, the international community should strongly condemn any use of force by this apartheid regime.

The presence of the Israeli Zionist Regime has had an adverse effect on our region, as we have witnessed dramatic and increasing violence by criminal Israeli authorities, their occupying militaries and their armed forces under the mask of settlers against Palestinians and other peace-loving nations in our region.

Madam Chair,

The Israeli occupying forces, under the direct command of this regime's criminal leaders, have continued to slaughter, starve, and ethnically cleanse Palestinian civilians. Furthermore, the civilian infrastructure of Gaza has been completely destroyed. There is an apparent genocide taking place right before the world's eyes. In a disproportionate war involving advanced weapons in the most brutal and cruel manner, more than forty-four thousand Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, more than one hundred thousand civilians have been injured and more than ten thousand are under rubble.

The fabricated and illegal impunity for Israel regarding its widespread atrocities in Gaza, along with strong support from its allies, has fueled its aggressive policies. This regime has extended its aggression to Lebanon, which has killed 3500 innocent people and injured 15000 in Lebanon. Moreover, this regime has revealed its true, non-peaceful nature by directly targeting UN peacekeepers and enacting legislation against UNRWA and its personnel immunity, while systematically undermining the United Nations' legitimacy and eroding its efficiency. Israel has disregarded ICJ legal advisory opinion which acknowledges this regime’s obligation to cease its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and stop all settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory immediately, in addition to the evacuation of all settlers. Israel has crossed all red lines of human and humanitarian rights law and must now face the consequences of its actions.

Madam Chair,

Distinguished delegates,

Israel’s illegal actions are in violation of international law and UN resolutions. The international community, including through the resolution adopted by the Tenth Emergency Session of the General Assembly (ES-10/24), has called upon Israel to bring its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory to an end without delay. This unlawful presence constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing international responsibility.

Security Council resolutions have also explicitly emphasized the illegality of settlements and the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force. In its resolution 2334 (2016), the Security Council has reaffirmed that the establishment of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory by Israel has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. This resolution demands Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Nevertheless, it is the policy and practice of this regime to consistently violate the principles outlined in the Charter and relevant conventions and resolutions. Disregarding international demands, they continue to destroy Palestinian homes and cities, force people into displacement and living in a dire situation in camps, and hindering their access to humanitarian aid. This regime continues to use the starvation of children as a weapon. Despite these crimes, the international community has not adequately responded. The UN must resolve the Palestinian crisis and end their plight as per the UN Charter. Achieving a full ceasefire in Gaza is a priority, followed by immediate reconstruction. Essential infrastructure rehabilitation requires adequate resources, and humanitarian aid and materials must be delivered without hindrance. Israel and its supporters should be compelled to pay war reparations, and Member States should mobilize international assistance for Palestinian refugees' return.

The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support the Palestinian people in their struggle against occupation and in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination through the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, with Al-Quds as its capital. In our view, not only should Palestine be admitted as a full member of the United Nations, but also Israel's illegal acts must trigger the commitment of all United Nations Members to reconsider the membership of this regime in the United Nations, in accordance with Article 6 of the Charter. In light of the first obligation of each Member State under the UN Charter, we must take effective collective measures to remove Israel’s occupational policies as a long-lasting threat to peace. It is high time for us as United Nations members to fulfill this obligation.

finally, Madam Chair, regarding the occupied Syrian Golan as an integral part of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Israeli attacks and restrictions against Syria that resulted in the death and injury of Syrian citizens as well as the demolition of their infrastructure. Moreover, according to the relevant Security Council resolution, Israel's decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction, and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and of no international legal consequence.

