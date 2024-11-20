Iran FM calls to prevent IAEA from becoming tool of European powers

Araghchi’s plea came during his telephone calls on Wednesday night with the foreign ministers of a number of member countries of the IAEA's Board of Governors, including Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, and France.

While urging these countries to oppose yet another anti-Iran move of the three European countries, Araghchi reminded them of the important role of the Board of Governors, the IAEA’s policymaking body, in protecting the agency's credibility and ensuring its professional status and independent functioning.

The top Iranian diplomat explained the constructive approach of his country toward the IAEA but warned that the move by some Western member countries at the IAEA to propose a resolution against the Islamic Republic could disrupt the agency's technical and professional duties.

The improper move of the three European countries to issue a resolution against Iran will only weaken and disrupt the interactive processes between the IAEA and Iran, Araghchi further underlined, referring to the UK, France and Germany, together known as E3 or European Troika that has submitted its fourth anti-Iran resolution since 2020 ahead of the UN nuclear watchdog’s board meetings that kicked off on Wednesday.

Araghchi, while condemning the unproductive and unjustified actions of the three European countries toward Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, warned that their new move can disrupt understandings reached between Iran and the IAEA.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister, in a phone call with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that Tehran will respond to the unconstructive measures at the agency’s Board of Governors session.

Araghchi discussed the interactions between Iran and the IAEA following Grossi's trip to Tehran, which he said showed his country’s goodwill to promote interactions with the agency.

Both sides stressed to continue interaction in order to resolve differences, address other issues and avoid unconstructive and confrontational approaches.

