Iran to highlight sanctions impact on its environment during COP29

Ansari made the remarks upon arriving in Baku on Monday to attend the COP29 summit.

She said Iran has taken some effective measures in recent years to comply with its commitments under UN climate change conventions.

However, the official said that US sanctions have affected the environment in Iran as they have barred Iran’s access to technologies and resources needed to renovate industries.

COP29 will be held from November 11-22 with the participation of leaders and senior officials from many countries of the world.

