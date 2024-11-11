Dutch police arrest 50 pro-Palestinian protestors: Report

The police also arrested more than 300 others and expelled them from Amsterdam, Reuters reported on Monday.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Dam Square in Amsterdam, chanting "Free Palestine" and "Amsterdam says no to genocide," according to the Reuters report.

A local court in the Netherlands soon ratified a ban presented by the city council on holding demonstrations, leading to the arrest of hundreds of the protestors.

The report also says that the police used violence when arresting some protestors.

Despite the police behavior towards the protestors, Amsterdam extended the ban on demonstrations till November 14.

The violence recently committed by fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. during a football match with AFC Ajax and the false news reported from the Amsterdam incident are efforts to excuse European countries for their support for the Zionists.

The killing of over 43,000 Palestinians, the destruction of the Gaza Strip, the bombardment of hospitals, and the massacre of correspondents and medical personnel are all signs of genocide, which disrespects international regulations.

