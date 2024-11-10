Dutch police arrest pro-Palestine protesters in Amsterdam

A Dutch television broadcasted images on Sunday that showed the Amsterdam police arresting demonstrators who had gathered in the city’s Dam Square, holding placards and chanting pro-Palestine slogans.

Images showed the police violently arresting some 20 protesters.

The city’s municipality claimed on its X social media platform that the police started arresting the demonstrators after they refused to leave the square.

The protesters were demanding an end to Israeli crimes in Gaza with slogans such as "Free Palestine" and were confronted by the Dutch police.

Meanwhile, the protest organizers went to court on Sunday morning [local time] and sought an injunction to allow the demonstration to take place after the mayor of Amsterdam announced a ban on pro-Palestine rallies.

Violent clashes broke out on Friday after Zionist supporters tore up a Palestinian flag following the football match. In response, a group of Muslim youths confronted the Israelis, leading to a violent altercation.

However, some pro-Zionist western media outlets have blamed the incident on Muslims to divert the attention from Zionist hooligans, claiming that the Israeli soccer fans were ambushed and assaulted in Amsterdam by a mob shouting “Free Palestine”, leading Israel to send planes to evacuate its people.

