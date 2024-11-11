Nov 11, 2024, 12:30 PM
News ID: 85656067
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran unveils comprehensive geographic observatory system

Nov 11, 2024, 12:30 PM
News ID: 85656067
Iran unveils comprehensive geographic observatory system

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has unveiled its comprehensive geographical observatory system during an exhibition opened on Monday and attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The minister explained that the newly-unveiled system can be used as a command and control center in different sectors.

The system also gathers information on coasts, mines, rivers, and seas, among others, he said, adding that the information is presented to parliament to provide assistance to lawmakers when they want to pass a law.

The comprehensive geographical observatory system is part of achievements by the Geographic Organization affiliated to the Defense Ministry, which were showcased at the exhibition.  

9376**4194

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .