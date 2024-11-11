Iran unveils comprehensive geographic observatory system

The minister explained that the newly-unveiled system can be used as a command and control center in different sectors.

The system also gathers information on coasts, mines, rivers, and seas, among others, he said, adding that the information is presented to parliament to provide assistance to lawmakers when they want to pass a law.

The comprehensive geographical observatory system is part of achievements by the Geographic Organization affiliated to the Defense Ministry, which were showcased at the exhibition.

9376**4194