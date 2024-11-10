'Foreign platforms allowed in Iran if they accept governance rules'

Reza Taghipour made the comment on Sunday, citing recent remarks by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has repeatedly emphasized the importance of protecting Iranians’ psychological security in cyberspace.

Social media users in European countries use platforms under the General Data Protection Regulation, Taghipour said.

He added that part of the law is dedicated to fake news, and according to it, the platforms are responsible for dealing with this issue using software and artificial intelligence.

Today, the world is facing a new phenomenon called social media warfare, he said, adding that Iran is no exception.

This new type of war has a wide range of dimensions that includes governments, organizations, companies, famous people, children, adults, universities, and even governmental and educational institutions, he noted.

What has made social media a tool for warfare is the possibility of universal access and ease of use compared to previous tools, he stated.

