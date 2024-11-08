Irish lawmakers call for sanctions against Zionist regime

According to IRNA citing media sources, the Irish lawmakers denounced Israel as a “criminal regime” and accused it of committing genocide in Gaza.

The non-binding resolution, passed on Thursday, called on the government to impose trade, travel, and diplomatic sanctions on Israel in response to its atrocities against Palestinians.

By approving the parliamentary motion, the lawmakers urged the government to immediately suspend all military and arms dealings with Israel, declare all trade transactions illegal, and prohibit the use of Irish airspace and airports for planes carrying weapons to Tel Aviv.

The motion comes amid growing global protests against the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, and follows recent anti-Israel remarks by Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheál Martin.

Martin had earlier also revealed his country’s intention to join South Africa’s legal challenge against Israel over the regime’s genocide of Palestinians at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

