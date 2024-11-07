Supreme Leader: Palestinian, Lebanese struggles will definitely lead to Resistance’s victory

The Supreme Leader made the comment in Tehran on Thursday during a meeting with members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, who earlier in the day visited the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, renewing allegiance to the ideals of him and Ayatollah Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei commemorated the memory of resistance martyrs, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the movement’s senior official Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, as well as Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, and Iranian military commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

He said that those martyrs increased the dignity of Islam and boosted the power of the Resistance Front.

He also said that Nasrallah fulfilled his dream of martyrdom, but he left behind a lasting legacy, which is Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has significantly grown thanks to Nasrallah’s prudence, patience and trust in God, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that Hezbollah has turned from a small group into a big and powerful organization.

“Some people in Lebanon and elsewhere think that Hezbollah has weakened and have begun to criticize its actions. They are mistaken and have illusions. Hezbollah is strong and is continuing to fight”, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that the organization is present with its men and their spiritual power and morale.

“The enemy has been unable to overcome this organization, and God willing, it will not be able to do so. The world and the region will one day witness that the Zionist regime will clearly be defeated at the hands of these fighters struggling in the path of God”, the Supreme Leader noted.

He also referred to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and its fight against the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the continuation of Hamas’s fighting means that the Zionist regime has been defeated, adding that its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had intended to eliminate Hamas, but has not achieved his goal.

“He intended to eliminate Hamas and has been unable to do so. He has massacred so many people, has shown his ugly face to the whole world, and proven his wickedness to everyone, making him being condemned and isolated. He thinks he has martyred Hamas and resistance leaders, and that Hamas is finished. But Hamas is still fighting and resisting. This means the failure of the Zionist regime”, the Supreme Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Hezbollah and Hamas have over the past decades defeated the Zionist regime on various occasions. Considering their growth, dynamism, and continuous strong resistance a well as the experiences of the victories of Hamas and Hezbollah in the past decades, the recent events will undoubtedly lead to the victory of the Resistance Front, the Supreme Leader stressed.

