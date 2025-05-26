Palestinian groups warn against Israeli escalation at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) have strongly condemned the recent incursion by Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and a group of settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, calling the violation part of a broader plan for the full Judaization of the sacred site.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas described the entry of Ben-Gvir and the settlers into the mosque’s courtyards as a blatant violation of the sanctity and religious status of the site. The group said the move was a provocative attempt by the occupying regime to advance its agenda of altering the Islamic identity of Al-Aqsa.

Hamas also denounced recent Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the Gaza Strip, characterizing them as part of a scorched-earth policy aimed at forcibly displacing the enclave’s population. The group criticized Arab and Islamic governments for their merely verbal condemnations, saying such responses were insufficient in the face of the ongoing crisis.

The PFLP echoed these warnings, labeling Ben-Gvir's visit to Al-Aqsa as a dangerous provocation and a continuation of the Judaization project, which it said is unfolding alongside “a genocidal war” against the Palestinian people.

According to the group, Israel is moving beyond the temporal and spatial division of the site and advancing toward full control and the imposition of its Judaization agenda.

The statements followed Ben-Gvir’s visit to the mosque compound earlier in the day, coinciding with the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of Bait ul Muqaddas.

