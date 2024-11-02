Supreme Leader: US, Zionist regime will receive jaw-breaking response

“Enemies, including the US and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a jaw-breaking response for what they are doing against Iran and the Resistance Front,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Saturday while addressing groups of students in Tehran.

He received them on the eve of National Student Day which marks the anniversary of the takeover of the former US Embassy in Iran in 1979. The event, which falls on the 13th of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, is also recognized as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran.

He said that the former US embassy in Iran was not a mere diplomatic mission, but it served as a place for planning internal provocations against the Islamic Revolution and even threatening the life of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that confronting global arrogance is a religious duty, as it humiliates nations and seeks economic, military, and cultural dominance over them.

They humiliated the Iranian nation for years, the Leader said, adding that the nation fought imperialism and will certainly continue its struggle.

He also said that Iran will certainly do everything necessary in its preparation for confronting imperialism in terms of military, armaments, or political actions.

The country’s officials are currently engaged in efforts to confront the global arrogance and the criminal system ruling the current world order, and they will definitely spare no effort in this regard, Ayatollah Khamenei noted, adding that it is not an issue of revenge, but it is an issue of a logical move that is in accordance with religion and international law.

“This is an issue of confronting international cruelty. For the Iranian nation, as inspired by Islam’s teachings, confronting cruelty is a religious duty”, the Supreme Leader said.

The Iranian nation’s wise move, which is in accordance with international, Islamic and human logic, should continue against global arrogance, he noted, adding that the continuation of that path requires thinking and acquiring science, technology and a road map.

