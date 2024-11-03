Supreme Leader meets families of Israeli attack martyrs

In the meeting with the families of the martyrs of the Air Defense Force who were martyred in the recent attack of the Zionist regime, the Supreme Leader considered the position of these martyrs to be great.

"All the martyrs are in a privileged position and are blessed by God, but the martyrdom of these loved ones is due to the defense of the country. And the nation's direct confrontation with the Zionist regime, which is the most evil enemy of Islam, is an outstanding and important testimony," he added.

The supreme leader of the revolution also prayed for patience and peace of mind for the families of these martyrs and said, "The reward for the families of the martyrs is not less than that of the martyrs."

The families of martyrs Hamzeh Jahandideh, Mohammad Mehdi Shahrokhifar, Mehdi Naqvi and Sajjad Mansouri were present in this meeting.

These martyrs were employees of the Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who attained the high status of martyrdom in the morning of Saturday (October 26) in line with the defense of Iran's security, during the operation against the projectiles of the criminal Zionist regime.

