Iran warns against Zionist attacks on Lebanon's infrastructure

Iran warns against Zionist attacks on Lebanon's infrastructure

London, IRNA- Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and International Organizations in Geneva has expressed concern and warned the global community about the impact of the destruction of Lebanon's economic infrastructure in the Zionist regime’s incessant bombing and shelling of the Arab country.

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report, Ali Bahraini expressed his apprehension while addressing a meeting of the board of directors of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

in the meeting that was held to examine the impact of the Zionist regime's aggression on labor market, the Iranian diplomat warned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Lebanon due to the brutal and inhumane acts of aggression there.

Iran’s representative at Geneva-based UN organization, while presenting the statistics on the destruction of Lebanon's economic infrastructure, called for an immediate international action to protect the civilian infrastructure in that country.

Bahraini also demanded an end to the Israeli attacks, strengthen the presence and support of the regional office of the ILO in Lebanon, and to comprehensively evaluate the effects of the Israeli aggression on workers, employers and job market.

