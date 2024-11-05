Iran, Pakistan closely aligned on regional issues: FM Araghchi

Araghchi told IRNA after meetings with senior Pakistani government officials on Tuesday that Tehran and Islamabad had decided to take a united position in international meetings, especially in an upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, on Israeli regime’s ongoing acts of aggression.

“We consider as appreciable the strong and robust stances taken by the people and government of Pakistan to support Palestine and (to condemn) Zionist regime’s aggressions,” he told IRNA’s correspondent in Islamabad

The top Iranian diplomat said Iran and Pakistan share very close positions on developments in Afghanistan, especially on the need to counter terrorism in the country.

Araghchi said, however, that Iran and Pakistan should seek to further deepen their ties.

“Our political consultations will continue in all areas of interest,” said the minister.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday. He ended the visit late on Tuesday after meeting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

