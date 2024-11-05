Resistance’s drone attacks reveal flaws in Israeli defense capabilities

According to IRNA’s Tuesday report, Hebrew-language Walla News website published a news story titled "The Drone Dilemma," which underscored the Resistance Axis's advanced drone capabilities, saying that resistance groups have found out about the Israeli regime’s weakness in intercepting the unmanned aircraft.

The reason behind the increase in drone attacks on Israel from Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq is that they have discovered the regime’s weakness, the website said, adding that drone attacks this year have hit key locations the Golani Brigade training center, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence, a building in Nahariya and military centers.

In recent days alone, ten drones entered Israeli airspace, but the regime intercepted only one of them over Lebanon, the website said.

Hezbollah’s Unit 127 is in charge of drone attacks on Israeli-occupied territories, which acts independently, making it difficult for the regime to locate launch sites, the website said, citing Israeli military sources.

According to the Israeli army, Hezbollah has fired over 1,200 drones since the start of the war and still possesses hundreds more.

The report stated that these drones are difficult to intercept because helicopters or jets tracking them have limited maneuverability, as they risk targeting Israeli settlers and infrastructure.

Israel’s military is trying to enhance its air defenses, using rapid-response and high-precision radars and sensor systems as well as standby aircraft to intercept drones, which imposes heavy costs, the news website reported.

It also reported that the majority of settlers in northern occupied territories remained in shelters for over 30 minutes last week during an operation to intercept a drone. This is while the Israeli military makes utmost effort so that the settlers do not shelter for a long time.

The regime’s military officials have meanwhile acknowledged that it has taken too long for the army to identify its weakness as effective counter-drone tools require over a year to develop.

