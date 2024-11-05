Aggression on Iran will be met with regretful response: Air Force chief

Iranians firmly believe that they must defend their soil against any aggression, said Brigadier General Vahedi on Tuesday.

He said that the Yasini military base in the southern city of Bushehr plays an important role in the country's defense programs.

The forces in the base were well-prepared to safeguard Iran's security following Operation True Promise II, which took place in early October, he noted.

He praised the preparedness of the pilots of the Yasini base after Iran's response to Israel's adventurous actions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he questioned foreign states that claim to be advocates of human rights in the world but keep silent on Israel's ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon.

Since April this year, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli regime on two occasions in response to aggression against the Islamic Republic and the assassination of resistance leaders and commanders as well as crimes committed in the region.

Iran has said that it reserves the inherent right to respond to a recent Zionist regime aggression based on the UN charter and international laws.

