Al-Qassam attacks four soldiers and an Israeli Merkava tank with powerful bomb

Izzedine al-Qassam Battalions announced that it targeted four Israeli soldiers and a Merkava tank with a powerful bomb in al-Qassasib neighborhood in the Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam announced in another statement that the Mujahideen of these battalions targeted a group of Israeli infantry on Monday morning inside a house near Eliman Al-Saeed Hospital in the center of Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip with RPG and tandem rockets, during which all of them were killed or wounded.

At the same time, Saraya al-Quds - the military branch of the Islamic Jihad announced that an armored vehicle of the Zionist occupation army was targeted by a bomb in the east of Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army admitted that 19 Israeli soldiers were injured over past 24 hours of fighting in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

The army of the occupying regime stated that 10 of these soldiers were wounded in the Gaza Strip and 9 were wounded in southern Lebanon.

