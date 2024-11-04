Hezbollah carries out missile attack on Meron base

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah said that the attack that came in support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and was also a response to the Zionist atrocities in Lebanon, also targeted a number of other Zionist settlements.

It added that the resistance group fired multiple missiles at the occupied city of Safed.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced a barrage of missiles on Krayot area, in northern Haifa.

Nahariya in northern parts of the occupied territories has also reportedly come under attack on Monday.

9341**2050