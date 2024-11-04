Ayatollah Sistani laments world’s inability to stop Israeli aggression

In a meeting with the new head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Monday, Ayatollah Sistani expressed profound sorrow over the ongoing tragedies in Lebanon and Gaza.

According to a statement from Ayatollah Sistani's office, the esteemed cleric welcomed Mohammed al-Hassan, who is also the UN special representative in Iraq, along with his delegation, at his office on Monday.

During the meeting, al-Hassan provided a brief overview of the international mission and responsibilities of UNAMI and discussed its future role in Iraq.

Ayatollah Sistani welcomed the presence of the United Nations in Iraq and wished success to the representative in carrying out his assigned duties.

Highlighting the significant challenges faced by the Iraqi people and the suffering they have endured, Ayatollah Sistani emphasized that Iraqis, especially the educated elite, must learn from their past experiences.

