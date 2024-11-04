Pezeshkian says Iran is facing all-out economic war

“Today's war is an economic war, not a war of bombs and missiles. We have missiles so that they dare not attack us. We do not have missiles to attack anyone”, the president said on Monday at a ceremony to honor people contributing to a plan aimed at jumping production on rainfed land.

He also said that Iran has produced missiles to defend itself and prevent the scenario in Gaza where the Israeli regime drops bombs whenever and wherever it wants.

Pezeshkian meanwhile hailed the Palestinians in Gaza for remaining steadfast against Israeli atrocities over the past year.

The Iranian president also condemned the Israeli regime for its brutality, genocide and crimes, which he said are being committed under the guise of supporting human rights and international law.

6125**4194