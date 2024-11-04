Iran will use all resources to respond to Israeli aggression: FM Spox

“Support for the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is a principle. The patterns of our response to the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression are also clear, and it is natural that we use all material and spiritual resources to respond to the Zionist regime’s aggression”, the spokesman said on Monday at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

He also said that Sunday (Nov. 3) was National Student Day and National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran. The occasion symbolizes freedom-seeking for the Iranian people who have proved that they will defend their country’s dignity and national sovereignty in the face of external threats, he added.

November 2 also marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Baghaei said, noting that journalists have been subjected to severe crimes by the Israeli regime over the past year.

He commemorated the journalists who lost their lives to raise global awareness on crimes being committed in Gaza and Lebanon.

Germany closure of Iranian consulates

Baghaei described as unjustifiable Berlin’s decision to close Iranian consulates in three German cities.

He also said that Berlin’s reaction to the execution of an Iranian national who had committed multiple terrorist crimes across Iran is unacceptable, adding that this is an issue on which the Islamic Republic is legally eligible to decide.

Baghaei noted that none of Iranian staffers at the consulates have been expelled, adding that contacts have been ongoing between Tehran and Berlin over the past few days, and talks have been held in the two capitals.

He further said that the trial process was transparent and fair, and the committed crime was in the category of serious crimes. “According to our laws, its punishment is clear,” he stated.

“With regard to supporting Iranians living in Germany, meetings were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other related institutions to ensure consular services for them, and we are following up on this matter,” he added.

Iran FM's visit to Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit the neighboring country Pakistan for talks on regional developments and bilateral ties, Baghaei said.

During the past week, Araghchi also held telephone conversations with his counterparts in regional countries, he added.

‘No reason for triggering snapback mechanism’

On the possibility of triggering the snapback mechanism, Baghaei made it clear that there is not any reason for resorting to Resolution 2231 mechanisms, because Iran still adheres to its commitments under the nuclear agreement, officially called the JCPOA.

He said Iran started to cross certain limitations on its nuclear program only a year after the US withdrew from the JCPOA and the European signatories to the agreement failed to compensate for Washington’s pullout.

“Our official position is clear in rejecting weapons of mass destruction and regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. At the same time, as the Supreme Leader has said, we will be equipped with whatever is necessary to defend Iran,” he added.

Regional security

The spokesman also said Iran believes that the presence of extra-regional forces, especially US forces, in the region causes instability.

“This does not affect our determination to defend ourselves, but it is necessary for regional countries to work together to ensure the security of the region,” he said.

Baqaei vowed that Iran will respond to any violation of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the strongest form.

Legal action against Zionist leaders

The spokesman said that the Zionist regime seeks to exert pressure and use its influence over a legal process against the regime’s leaders.

Responding to a question from IRNA’s reporter on changes in The Hague's judicial panel and the pursuit of legal action against Zionist regime officials, Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic has supported all measures aimed at confronting the Zionist regime’s impunity and holding its officials accountable for crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

He added that since the beginning of the legal process, Iran has made contacts with the International Criminal Court (ICC), and has voiced support for the process, despite the fact that the Islamic Republic is not an ICC member.

Baghaei also raised concerns about potential influence of the Zionist regime on criminal proceedings against it, stating that the issue is beyond speculation and it stems from a long history of actions by the Zionist regime and its allies to avoid criminal prosecution of the regime’s leaders.

The spokesman further pointed out to the swift backlash from US officials at both congressional and presidential levels following the ICC prosecutor’s request to pursue legal action against Zionist leaders, expressing hope that this does not further disrupt the process.

Iraq’s protest note to UNSC

Further in his remarks, he mentioned that Iraq has recently lodged a protest note with the UN Security Council, formally objecting to the misuse of its airspace against Iran.

Baseless accusations against Iran

Recently, sanctions have been imposed on Iran’s airline industry following “baseless” accusations made by American and Western officials alleging that the Islamic Republic has dispatched weapons to Russia, the spokesman said, stressing that the sanctions have been imposed only to hurt the Iranian people.

No Iran visit by Oman FM

The spokesman rejected reports that the Omani foreign minister plans to visit the Islamic Republic.

Germany, 2nd largest arms supplier to Israel

The Iranian diplomat underlined that Germany is the second biggest supplier of arms to the Zionist regime which has been committing crimes in the region, in Gaza and Lebanon in particular.

Israel’s abduction of UNIFIL member

Baghaei said he is informed of the news that the Zionist regime has kidnapped a member of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL).

It is not surprising on part of the Zionist regime, as abduction, assassination and insecurity are among the constant measures taken by the regime.

Upcoming Riyadh meeting

The spokesman expressed hope that the upcoming meeting of Islamic countries’ heads of states, set to be held on November 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, would focus on regional developments, and those countries take collective and meaningful action to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes.

[This story is being updated.]

