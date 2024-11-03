Yemen rejects ‘proposals’ to withdraw support for Gaza: Official

In an interview with Shehab News, Nasr al-Din Amer, the deputy chief of the Ansarullah media authority, revealed that there is significant pressure to divide the Resistance front, with promises of economic and political incentives on the table.

However, the official emphasized that these proposals have been firmly rejected. He did not say who has made the offers.

Amer highlighted that the Islamic Ummah draws its strength from unity of the Axis of Resistance, which he described as a source of concern for the Israeli enemy.

The Yemeni official further mentioned that Ansarullah is currently conducting the fifth phase of its campaign of strikes against Israeli targets, and is actively enhancing its military capabilities to do so.

"If the conflict escalates and some countries participate in support of the enemy, the nature of Yemen's support (for the Resistance) will change and turn into a direct battle, rather than just a support front," he warned.

Amer cautioned regional countries about the United States' attempts to drag them into conflict, saying joining this war would not be in their best interest.

