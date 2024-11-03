Iran’s Prosecutor General urges swift legal action to deal with Israeli crimes

During a meeting on Sunday, Movahhedi Azad stated that the brutal massacre of the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon shows the desperation of the Zionist regime, calling for prompt legal actions to address Israeli crimes by utilizing the capacities of domestic, foreign, and international bodies.

One essential step for taking prompt legal action is the drafting of the International Crimes Bill, he said, adding that proposals should be submitted to the National Security Committee to facilitate relevant decisions.

He stated, "Some believe that the planning of Israeli crimes was orchestrated by the US and that the Zionist regime has become an agent of arrogance in the region, utilizing Western weapons and deadly bombs."

Movahhedi Azad highlighted that Iran's strength has made it a significant player both regionally and globally, noting that this power poses a challenge to all big powers, particularly the US, compelling them to exert all their resources to confront the Islamic Republic of Iran.

