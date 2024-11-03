US cruel pressures against Iran continue up to now: Iran FM spox

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baghaei said that the 13th Aban anniversary “National Day of Countering Global Arrogance” is a reminder of Iranians' collective epic struggle to live in dignity and freedom, free from any foreign interference and alien domination.

He added, “Our nation cannot afford to forget the US's long and dark history of unlawful and destabilizing interventions, in particular the 1953 US-UK-instigated coup d'état that overthrew Iran's first democratically elected government and reinstated the monarchical dictatorship.”

“The US's all-out support for Saddam regime during 8 year-long imposed war. US's unlawful interference and cruel pressures against Iran continue up to now, including in the form of inhuman sanctions and unlimited support for Israeli rogue behavior,” he further noted.

“We have learned, though, that living in dignity and preserving national sovereignty and territorial integrity requires steadfastness and perseverance by counting on national potentials and capabilities,” Baghaei underlined.

